Another Day Another Wall Street Rating Agency Downgrade
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: The Economy, Financial Sector, State Budget, Pensions, Wall Street
It’s been sort of a streak. Three Wall Street rating agencies have downgraded Connecticut’s creditworthiness in the last five days.
S&P Global Ratings was the latest Wednesday to downgrade Connecticut’s bonds — from AA- to A+.
“The downgrade reflects our view of state economic weakness that has resulted in successive downward state revenue adjustments during a period of national economic growth,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst David Hitchcock said.
The recent revenue forecast that wiped out Connecticut’s Rainy Day Fund has “opened up what we view as a very sizeable budget gap,” Hitchcock wrote. “In our view, the state will have limited remaining flexibility to respond to any further downgrade revenue adjustments due to the large expenditure cuts already made; the large and growing portion of the budget devoted to fixed costs for debt service, pension and other postemployment benefits (OPEB).”
The rating agency said Connecticut’s revenue growth is likely to remain weak even as the national economy grows because of its permanent loss of many high-paying financial sector jobs.
State Treasurer Denise Nappier said the news is “not totally unexpected, given that it has had Connecticut on negative outlook for the better part of six months.”
However, this follows downgrades by Moody’s Investor Services on Monday and Fitch Ratings last Friday.
“This is the latest shoe to drop, following downgrades by two other rating agencies,” Nappier said. “There is hard work ahead for all of us and, in particular, those in the midst of budget negotiations. Our decisions will impact on our state’s quality of life for its people and businesses alike. By doing the best we can in collaboration with one another, we can and will get through it.”
Related:
• Wall Street Ratings Agency Puts Pressure On Connecticut to Handle Debt
• Bond Commission Disagrees Over Agenda and Casting a Vote; Fitch Downgrades State’s Rating
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments