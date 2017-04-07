Bill Requiring Gun Owners To Show Law Enforcement Their Permit Dies in Committee
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Civil Liberties, Law Enforcement, Public Safety
HARTFORD, CT — Proponents conceded defeat Thursday on a bill that would have given law enforcement permission to ask a person to see their gun permit.
Before the Judiciary Committee had even posted its final agenda for Friday’s meeting, Connecticut Against Gun Violence let its supporters know in an email that the bill would not be raised for debate.
This is the second year proponents had pitched the legislation. Last year, it passed the Public Safety and Security Committee on a 16-9 vote, but never got raised for a vote in the House.
This year, it wasn’t only Second Amendment supporters who opposed the proposal. It was lawmakers from urban districts concerned about racial profiling by police.
“The bill was opposed by gun rights activists, as expected, but it was also opposed by some legislators from urban districts that unfortunately have a long history of racial profiling and inequalities,” Ron Pinciaro, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said. “They were afraid this bill would be another reason to stop young men of color. We tried to find a way to address their concerns but were unable to reach such a compromise before tomorrow’s deadline.”
Lawmakers from New Haven, Hartford, and Bridgeport expressed concern during the public hearing about how the legislation would impact their communities and people who look like them.
“It translates very differently depending on your zip code,” Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, said during the March 15 public hearing on the bill. “It translates very different depending on the community and what people look like in that community.”
Pinciaro said there was also a concern if the bill moved forward that the committee would raise another bill that authorized reciprocity agreements with other states to allow non-residents to carry concealed weapons here.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League applauded the defeat of what’s come to be known as the “show me your papers” bill.
“This bill was not only an unnecessary intrusion, it was advertised as something that is it was not,” CCDL President Scott Wilson said. “Hopefully as time passes, our legislators will understand more about the issues that plague society, and start addressing the root causes of violence with real solutions.”
The legislation had the backing of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, who said they struggle with reporting to the public when a person calls 911 and reports seeing a person with a gun.
Once they find the person carrying the weapon police can ask to see a permit to find out if the person is carrying the gun legally. However, that person doesn’t have to produce a permit for the officer.
Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson has said that they then have to call the person back who reported the person with the gun and tell them they were unable to figure out if the person was legally carrying a firearm.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments