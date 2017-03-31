Blumenthal Joins Opposition To Gorsuch
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Congress, Courts
HARTFORD, CT — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is just the latest Senate Democrat to announce his opposition to the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Blumenthal announced his opposition at a Friday press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
“Instead of being forthcoming, he avoided my questions at every turn,” Blumenthal said. “We’re left with the conclusion that he passed the Trump litmus test and that he is in effect an acolyte of those hard right interest groups that screened and suggested his name.”
After four days of hearings, Blumenthal said there is still doubt that Gorsuch would be committed to those “core beliefs and principles that are at the heart of our constitutional system — rights of privacy, worker safety, consumer protection, women’s health care.”
With 52 Republicans in the Senate, the GOP is eight Democrats short of the 60 votes they need on a procedural vote ahead of Gorsuch’s nomination, and a filibuster seems inevitable at this point. If they reach the 60-vote threshold to end debate on whether to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination, Gorsuch could then be confirmed by a simple majority.
Blumenthal said he would do everything possible to block Gorsuch’s nomination “including use of the filibuster.”
Blumenthal said any Supreme Court nominee should be approved by more than a razor thin majority, “he should have an overwhelming bipartisan consensus in his favor.”
Blumenthal suggested that instead of changing the Senate rules to allow for a simple majority for a procedural vote, “they should change the nominee.”
He said if Republicans decide to reduce the number of votes necessary for cloture, that will “change the Senate in fundamental ways.” He said this issue is too important.
“Each seat on the Supreme Court is potentially a swing vote on core constitutional principles,” Blumenthal said. “And I have to vote my conscience and stand for what I believe in.”
If Republicans decide not to change the Senate rules, there’s a possibility Gorsuch’s nomination will fail. But this would not be the first time the Senate opted not to approve a Supreme Court nominee.
Two of President Richard Nixon’s Supreme Court nominees (Clement Haynsworth, Jr. and G. Harrold Carswell) and one of President Ronald Reagan’s nominees (Robert Bork) were rejected, according to records kept by the U.S. Senate.
Another one of Reagan’s nominees withdrew his name after admitting he smoked marijuana with his students while he was a professor at Harvard Law School. One of President George W. Bush’s nominees withdrew her name from consideration.
Then in 2016, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to take up the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee.
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut’s junior senator, also said he would vote against Gorsuch’s nomination.
“He admirably claims to rest his decision on the law rather than on political views, his consistent support for the powerful over the powerless does not seem coincidental,” Murphy said of Gorsuch.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch’s nomination Monday, which means the U.S. Senate could vote on his nomination as soon as next week.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments