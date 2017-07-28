Blumenthal: Sense of Relief Following Defeat Of Repeal
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Congress, Health Care, Insurance, White House
HARTFORD, CT — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he didn’t come back to Hartford Friday to celebrate following the defeat of the so-called “skinny repeal” bill.
Instead, he said what he felt following Friday’s early morning vote was a sense of relief.
Three Republican Senators and 48 Democratic Senators defeated a bill that would have scaled back former President Barack Obama’s signature health bill. But the fight is far from over.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Blumenthal said.
In the short term there has to be an effort to stabilize the individual insurance market, which is no easy task. There’s no disputing that insurance premiums are increasing and fewer insurance companies are participating.
But Blumenthal said Republicans and Democrats have to work together to fix those big policy issues. He said there were gaggles of Republican and Democratic Senators on the floor of the U.S. Senate Friday morning talking about how to make those fixes.
However, that sense of bipartisanship may not last long and it doesn’t extend to the executive branch. There’s nothing to indicate President Donald Trump is slowing his “vendetta against the Affordable Care Act,” Blumenthal said.
Following Friday’s vote Blumenthal said he hopes more Republicans will stand up to Trump and tell him that he cannot continue this because tearing down the exchanges will cost “people’s lives.” He said the president needs to bolster and support the insurance exchanges and increase the cost sharing subsidies or create a reinsurance fund as a backstop for insurance companies.
But Trump signed an executive order Jan. 20 telling the Internal Revenue Service not to enforce the individual mandate, which requires people to buy insurance or pay a penalty.
The IRS said in February that barring a legislative change, it will continue enforcing the Affordable Care Act.
Blumenthal said legislators can now start to make a case to Trump: “You broke it. You own it.”
If Trump continues “breaking these exchanges. He owns the death and disease that will result,” Blumenthal added.
Blumenthal said Congress can take the lead on fixing the healthcare system starting with proposals to lower pharmaceutical prices. It’s a place where they can find common ground with Trump.
As for what he witnessed Friday morning, “there is no underestimating the profiles in courage,” Blumenthal said.
He said the moment each of the three Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and John McCain of Arizona, voted was “suspenseful,” but none more so than McCain’s. He said when McCain’s name was called the first time he did not vote. When he came back onto the floor he came in “seemingly casually” and gave it a “thumbs down.” Blumenthal said there was a “gasp of emotion” on both sides.
He said he wants to give credit to all three Republicans. He said McCain received most of the attention Friday morning, but Murkowski and Collins stood strong for weeks and during the critical days before the vote.
In the end, “What really defeated this bill was the voices and faces of people” who told their healthcare stories at public forums and rallies, Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal took many of the stories he heard in Connecticut back to the Senate floor where he retold them over the past few days of debate on three bills that would have changed or repealed the Affordable Care Act.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments