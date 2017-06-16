Blumenthal To Hold Emergency Hearing On Health Care
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Congress, Health Care
HARTFORD, CT — With no opportunity to debate the health care measure being drafted by his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate behind closed doors, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is holding his own “emergency field hearing” Monday, June 19.
“The Republicans have decided they’re going to pass a Republican bill repealing the Affordable Care Act,” Blumenthal said Friday at an unrelated press conference.
He said there are 10 to 13 Senate Republicans drafting a proposal, but there is nothing in writing yet as a result of “this secret process involving only Republicans.”
The only thing that’s public is the legislation the House passed in May, which now Republican President Donald Trump has called “mean.”
“When Donald Trump calls something mean you know that it is really mean,” Blumenthal said.
The House bill, which Trump praised during a Rose Garden press conference following its passage, would strip coverage from 23 million Americans, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Not everyone, including Senate Republicans, are happy with the process.
“They are frustrated that they are stuck with a bill and have no alternative right now,” Blumenthal said Friday. “All of us are frustrated that this process has been secret and nothing yet has been put in writing.”
He said it’s likely they will have to vote on something next week that they haven’t seen and has not yet been put on paper.
“That is a disservice to democracy more than just a problem with American healthcare,” Blumenthal said.
The hearing will be held from 9:05 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday in Room 310 at the state Capitol in Hartford.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments