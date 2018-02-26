Board Tables Opioid Withdrawal As Qualifying Condition for Medical Marijuana
by Bhumika Choudhary | Feb 26, 2018 10:16pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment | Share
Posted to: Agriculture, Health Care
HARTFORD, CT — Patients, family members, and advocates made passionate pleas to add opioid use disorder and withdrawal to the list of conditions eligible for medical marijuana in Connecticut, but they left Monday’s meeting disappointed.
The Board of Physicians tabled the condition following Monday’s public hearing. They said they want to seek further input from the addiction and mental health community before adding it to the list of conditions approved to purchase the drug.
“Our opioid overdose rates are rising greatly every day on an hourly basis, so if we have any potential option to reduce those risks for people and their families then we should look at it more wholeheartedly than they were today,” Christina Capitan, a patient liaison and community advocate for Prime Wellness of Connecticut, said.
Capitan’s company is one of nine distributors of medical marijuana.
Members of the community spoke about their personal experiences with opioid addiction and how cannabis extracts improved their pain, allowing them to embark on a path to recovery. Some pharmacists also suggested that the addition of the condition would enable data collection.
“My only goal was to treat my Crohn’s, so I could stay ahead of the pain and discomfort. ” Marc Huberman said. “The cannabis extracts kept my symptoms in control and during that whole time I was a functional member of society. It has really been an amazing benefit.”
A handful of people objected to the inclusion of opioid use disorder and withdrawal as an approved condition. They suggested exercise and diet would be just as helpful to the population.
The other three conditions also being considered Monday did not receive the same amount of advocacy from Connecticut residents. One person testified on Progressive Degenerative Disc Disease of the Spine, while nobody testified for in favor of adding albinism and Osteogenesis Imperfecta.
Despite the lack of testimony, the Board of Physicians voted to recommend osteogenesis imperfecta for both adults and patients under 18. Albinism (Nystagmus) was not recommended and Progressive Degenerative Disc Disease of the Spine was tabled until a future meeting that will be scheduled to further discuss on how best to define this condition.
There are currently 22 conditions that may qualify adults for Connecticut’s Medical Marijuana Program, and 6 conditions for patients under 18. There are currently 23,889 medical marijuana patients in the state, and 834 physicians registered with the program.
There are four growers and nine dispensaries.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments