BREAKING: Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

by Politico | Jul 31, 2017 3:04pm

JStone via shutterstock Donald Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci is seen in the lobby of Trump Tower on Dec. 14, 2016, in New York.

President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, a little more than a week after the former financier was named to the post, three White House officials said Monday. The change came at the request of new chief of staff John Kelly, who started Monday, the officials said.

