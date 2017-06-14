Congressman Shot At Baseball Practice Near D.C.

by Peter Urban | Jun 14, 2017 9:16am Google

( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment

Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Law Enforcement, Public Safety

WASHINGTON (Updated 10:37 a.m.) — A Louisiana lawmaker was shot and injured early Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire as about two dozen Republican lawmakers were holding a baseball practice at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said that five people were transported with injuries from the scene. Witnesses said the injured included House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a staff member, two Capitol Police officers, and the gunman.



About two dozen Republican lawmakers were conducting batting practice at the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, a baseball field about nine miles from Capitol Hill, in preparation for the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday.



The charity game played between Democrats and Republicans that in recent years takes place at Washington Nationals Park near Capitol Hill. Thursday’s game would be the 80th game and raises money for the Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. Connecticut Rep. Chris Murphy is a member of the Democratic team, which practices at a different field.



Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, told reporters at the scene that a lone rifleman fired at least 50 shots from behind the third base dugout. Scalise was at second base when he was struck in the hip and went down. He dragged himself about 15 yards into the outfield and laid there until the gunman was taken down.



Scalise was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center where he is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition, according to a press release from his office.



“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues. We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers,” his office stated in a press release.



The two Capitol Police officers were at the practice as part of a routine security detail provided to Scalise, who is a member of the Republican leadership. They were wounded, according to Flake.



Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, was behind a fence in right field at the time of the shooting and hid behind an oak tree as bullets struck the ground nearby. In an interview on CNN, Paul said that it was “really sick and very sad” that someone would target the baseball practice. He noted that the charity game is expected to raise about $600,000.



The shooting drew thoughts and prayers on social media from members of Congress including the Connecticut delegation:



We are all pulling for you @SteveScalise. My heart is with you, the Capitol Police, and everyone who was on the scene, wrote Sen. Chris Murphy.



Praying for @SteveScalise, my @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP colleagues & the Capitol Police who work everyday to keep people safe, wrote Rep. Elizabeth Esty.



My heart goes out to Congressman Scalise, his staff, and the security officials involved in this horrific shooting in Alexandria, wrote Sen. Richard Blumenthal.



Horrified by the attack on the Congressional family in VA this morning. Praying for those injured and grateful for those who keep us safe, wrote Rep. Jim Himes.



Keeping @SteveScalise, other members, staff, and Capitol Police who may have been injured in my thoughts. Horrified by this act of violence, wrote Rep. Joe Courtney.



At the Capitol, floor votes were cancelled for the day and committee hearings and meetings were postponed.

UPDATES TO FOLLOW