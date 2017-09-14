Connecticut Posts Back-To-Back Job Losses
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Business, The Economy, Jobs
HARTFORD, CT — For the second month in a row, Connecticut lost payroll jobs, according to preliminary numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor.
In August, the state lost 3,900 jobs, which follows a revised job loss of 1,100 jobs in July.
“August’s decline of 3,900 payroll jobs leaves the three-month average job gain in Connecticut nearly flat,” Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research, said. “Nevertheless, due to a decline in the state’s labor force, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent.”
Private sector employment in August dropped by 3,700 jobs and the government lost 200 jobs last month.
That means Connecticut’s private sector, which had finally recovered 102 percent of the jobs lost in the Great Recession, has dropped back down to 96.7 percent.
Overall, Connecticut has now recover 78.1 percent of the jobs it lost in the recession. It means Connecticut is 26,100 jobs away from attaining full job recovery. The government supersector has lost a total of 22,400 positions since the recession began in March 2008.
Datacore Partners Economist Don Klepper-Smith said it seems the job gains in May and June were not sustainable.
“We’ve now seen back-to-back job losses totaling 5,600 jobs and the labor markets are now headed in the wrong direction due to a host of factors,” Klepper-Smith said.
He said the aggregate data is showing that the Connecticut economy “is now moving sideways more than anything else, while the risk of recession over the next 12 months is tangible and rising.”
The reason he said is because Connecticut is “still dealing with the combination of persistent budget problems at the state and local level, waning business confidence, multiple downgrades in the state’s bond rating, a potential bankruptcy within the City of Hartford, and greater levels of overall economic uncertainty, which do not bode well for Connecticut’s job market over the near-term.”
The General Assembly is expected to vote on a budget today.
Connecticut and Wisconsin are the last two states to pass a 2018 budget. Connecticut has been operating under an executive order since July 1.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments