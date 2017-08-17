Connecticut’s Elected Officials Rally Against Hate, Trump & White Supremacists

by Christine Stuart | Aug 17, 2017 12:00pm Google

Christine Stuart

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew gathered about 75 people Thursday on the steps of the state Capitol in Hartford to denounce Republican President Donald Trump’s comments following the events in Charlottesville.

“There can be no equivocation. There can be no hedging,” Drew told the crowd. “If there is, we do ourselves and all of those we care about a disservice by pretending that what’s happening now, and who is doing it, is something other than what it actually is.”

“This is a moment of hate, led by a man of hate,” Drew said to applause. “The president of the United States, by making the moral equivalency between the Nazis and the klan members in Charlottesville and the people standing up for justice, did us a great disservice.”

He said the president revealed himself not just as someone who condones white supremacy, “but as someone who is himself, a white supremacist.”

Two videos of the rally are below.

