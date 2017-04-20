Connecticut’s Job Numbers Edge Slowly Upward
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Business, The Economy, Jobs, Labor
HARTFORD, CT — While its difficult to say whether the monthly trend will hold, Connecticut gained 1,300 jobs in March and February’s job losses were revised to a job gain.
February’s originally-released job loss of 1,600 was revised upward to a 100 job gain, according to numbers compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Statistics and the Connecticut Labor Department.
“With March’s 1,300 job increase, we have seen job growth in each month of the first quarter putting us ahead of last year’s pace,” Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research said.
The unemployment rate moved up to 4.8 percent, but the labor force grew, which Condon said indicates, “workers are seeing opportunity in a low unemployment rate environment.”
Don Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners, said the Connecticut economy continues to “tread water.”
He said the Connecticut economy is now “underperforming on many fronts, namely job growth and income creation, where the broadest measure of consumer spending power - real disposable income - grew only 0.5 percent last year.”
Connecticut has added 91,200 jobs on a cumulative basis as of March 2017, equating to an average monthly gain of about 1,073 jobs per month. This means, according to Klepper-Smith, that Connecticut is about 27,900 jobs from attaining full job recovery.
He said that means the Connecticut economy won’t fully recover until 2019.
The good news from the March numbers, according to Peter Gioia, an economist with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, is where the job growth is happening.
“Three key industries saw job gains last month–manufacturing, financial activities, and information–and those are all high-paying jobs and that’s very important,” Gioia said.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments