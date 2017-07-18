Connecticut Prison Reform Efforts Featured On PBS Frontline Documentary ‘Life On Parole’ Tonight
by Jack Kramer | Jul 18, 2017 5:29am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Civil Liberties, Courts, Jobs, Law Enforcement, Poverty, Public Safety, State Budget, Criminal Justice, Mental Health Care, Workforce Development
HARTFORD, CT — Life On Parole, a documentary that takes an inside look at Connecticut’s efforts to change the parole system and reduce the number of people returning to prison, will air on CPTV at 10 p.m. tonight.
In collaboration with The New York Times, PBS’s Frontline follows former prisoners in Hartford as they navigate their first year on parole.
The program investigates the role of parole officers in whether a parolee successfully integrates into society and how they must learn to navigate an evolving system that requires a complex mix of social skills beyond just enforcement of the rules.
The documentary follows the release of four prisoners — Jessica Porter, Vaughn Gresham, Rob Sullivan, and Erroll Brantley — as they acclimate back into the world outside prison.
It specifically follows the interaction between the four former inmates and the parole officers charged with keeping them from returning behind bars.
The program shows meetings, some tense, between those paroled and their parole officers as the law enforcement officials lay out the rules the four must abide by to stay out of prison.
Mike Lawlor, the state’s under secretary for criminal justice policy and planning, also figures prominently in the program as he explains the changing dynamic between parolees and their parole officers.
Lawlor, in the documentary, describes it as “figuring out what we do to move in the right direction” to get those paroled on the right track.
Decreasing the state’s prison population has been one of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s priorities. The effort is part of Malloy’s focus on criminal justice reform in his second term agenda.
Last year, Malloy signed legislation that treats drug possession as a misdemeanor and eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug possession. That law also sped up parole hearings for low-risk inmates and eased the process by which ex-offenders earn a full pardon.
Aside from Malloy’s legislative efforts, Correction Commissioner Scott Semple has been creating programs to focus on ending recidivism through rehabilitation in specific areas.
Connecticut’s prison population has been steadily declining over the past few years and the state has either completely or partially mothballed several prisons as that population has declined.
Lawlor posts a weekly update of the state’s prison population on his Facebook page. On July 8 he reported the total at 14,264 — a 23-year low. The number represents a drop of 252 since June 1 and 1,000 since a year ago. The state’s prison population peaked at 19,894 in February 2008 and has dropped 28 percent in nine years.
Monday night, Lawlor said he had found an error early in the documentary. He said the film reports that parole releases are up, when in reality they are down 42 percent since 2009. Lawlor said he verified the data with Director Matt O’Neill, who he said agreed that it was a mistake, but it was too late to change it.
The chart shows the prison population decreasing at an accelerating pace each year. Asked whether he thought the state would “plateau” and see the prison population even out, Lawlor said, “not if arrests and jail admissions keep dropping.”
Lawlor said year-to-date total arrests in 2017 are down 4.5 percent compared to 2016, adding that jail admissions are down about the same amount. Further, he said newly sentenced admissions were down 20 percent in June compared to June 2016.
“And, of course, that’s related to the dropping numbers of reported crime,” Lawlor said.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments