CTNewsJunkie Expands Coverage to Washington … Because You Need It. Bad.

When it comes to consuming political news our readers just can’t seem to get enough. That’s why we’re always experimenting and trying to expand our coverage to your benefit at CTNewsJunkie.
With that in mind, we are relaunching our DC News Junkie coverage.
The project will include a mid-morning Monday email newsletter focused on what’s ahead each week for Connecticut’s delegation in Washington, as well as a Friday roundup of their activities and votes.
But we’ve buried the lead a bit — we’re also happy to announce that veteran reporter Peter Urban will be our boots on the ground inside the beltway, offering CTNewsJunkie readers 33 years of reporting experience and insight.
Urban has covered Washington for almost 20 years, including stints with the Connecticut Post, Gannett Newspapers, and GateHouse Media. During that time he provided Washington-focused reporting for newspapers in 14 states and also Guam. Before that, as some of you Connecticut pols may remember, Urban was the State House Reporter for the Record-Journal in Meriden for about nine years.
We’re really happy to have an opportunity to provide you with this coverage of Congress. It has been several years since most Connecticut news organizations cut costs and pulled their reporters out of Washington, but we know you need this information now more than ever.
Use the form below to sign up for our DC News Junkie email newsletter to get the scoop on our five members of Congress and two senators.
Our first DC News Junkie email report from Peter Urban is slated to go out Monday, May 1. Watch for his weekly wrap-up on Fridays as well.
In order to make this project successful, help us out by signing up for the email and asking your friends to do so as well.
And aside from your readership, we also could use some help funding this coverage as well. You can help support this project by becoming a DC News Junkie supporter with an annual or monthly contribution.
To send Peter a news tip you can .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). You can follow DC News Junkie on Twitter at @DCNewsJunkie_CT.
And as always, thanks for reading CTNewsJunkie!
—Christine Stuart, Editor
