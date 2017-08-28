Debate Over Prescription Drug Pricing Moves To States
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Business, The Economy, Health Care, Insurance, Jobs, Legal, Nonprofits, Transparency, White House
HARTFORD, CT — With Congress mostly paralyzed, the debate over how to lower prescription drug prices is moving to the states.
Earlier this year, Connecticut passed bipartisan legislation that addresses fairness in pharmacy benefit manager contracts. It eliminates the “gag clause” that prevents pharmacists from sharing price information with their customers.
At the moment a pharmacist can’t tell a customer that if they paid out-of-pocket without using their insurance the drug would be cheaper. Currently, the pharmacy benefit managers are pocketing the difference between the price of the drug and the prescription co-pay the customer is being charged.
The new law goes into effect on Oct. 1.
Maryland and Vermont also passed legislation aimed at lower prescription drug prices.The Vermont law seeks to bring more transparency to pricing and the Maryland law aims to stop generic drug price gouging.
Drug companies filed a federal lawsuit in July claiming Maryland’s first-in-the-nation measure is unconstitutional and vague.
If states continued to lead the way, then it’s likely to be the first of many lawsuits challenging states rights to regulate big pharmaceutical companies.
The Yale Global Health Justice Partnership, in collaboration with the National Physicians Alliance and Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut, released a policy paper entitled, “Curbing Unfair Drug Prices: A Primer for States.”
The paper is intended to outline the state-level initiatives that can be taken to rein in prescription drug prices.
“Evidence has unequivocally shown that high drug prices are not linked to the actual costs of research, development and manufacturing,” the report states. “Instead, inflated drug prices are a result of drug manufacturers’ power to charge whatever price the market will bear. The need for legislative action is urgent.”
Model legislation, according to the report, should cover prices of both generic and patented drugs and mandate transparency about drug prices and development, manufacturing and marketing on a drug-by-drug basis. It also recommended forming coalitions to help make sure the legislation doesn’t get watered down by the powerful pharmaceutical lobby.
The report says the leaked draft of an executive order on drug pricing by President Donald Trump’s administration contemplates cutting regulations, but “mentions no serious action to lower costs.”
The pharmaceutical industry testified earlier this year in Connecticut on a bill would have increased the ability of the Attorney General to regulate abusive pricing of pharmaceuticals. It argued that health insurance carriers and plan administration costs “are rising at more than twice the rate of drug spending.”
The Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers of America testified that recent data shows that insurers are increasingly requiring patients to pay exorbitant out-of-pocket costs to access the medicines they need, far more than other health care services covered by an individual’s health plan.
Instead of pitting one industry against another, the Global Health Justice Partnership report focuses on two ways states can help lower prescription drug prices. One way is to bring greater transparency to the cost of prescription drugs and another is to crack down on price gouging, which gets tricky because of federal patent laws. It’s why Maryland was only able to focus its legislation on generic drugs.
However, there is legislation in other states seeking to challenge both patented and generic drug pricing. Massachusetts and Oregon, according to the report, have ambitious bills targeting pricing of all prescription drugs.
“The status quo is wholly unacceptable,” Zain Rizvi, a Yale Law School graduate and a lead author of the report, said. “Drug companies continue to launch treatments at record-high prices, relying on self-cited and scientifically suspect justifications. Now more than ever, we need real evidence about the costs of drug development.”
It’s a problem that’s been around for several years, but seems to be escalating.
“As healthcare providers, we are increasingly seeing our patients make tough decisions, having to choose between paying for their costly, but necessary medicines or food on the table,” Dr. Reshma Ramachandran, co-chair of the National Physicians Alliance FDA Task Force and a stakeholder in the report, said. “Now, at a critical time where millions face the possibility of not having coverage for these increasingly costly prescriptions, this report offers state policymakers concrete options to provide relief for their constituents.”
A January Kaiser Health Tracking Poll found that lowering the cost of prescription drugs was more important than repealing Obamacare.
“States can play a key role in protecting everyday people from unfair and unaffordable prescription drug prices. This paper provides a roadmap for states that are ready to fight back,” Jill Zorn, senior policy officer at the Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut, said.
Connecticut’s Public Health and the Insurance and Real Estate Committees are expected to tackle the issue again when the new session convenes in February 2018.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments