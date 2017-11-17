Defense Authorization Bill Clears Congress

by Peter Urban | Nov 17, 2017 4:49pm Google

( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment

Posted to: Congress, DC News Junkie, Federal Budget, Jobs, Military Spending, National Security, White House, Manufacturing Sector

Paul J Martin via Shutterstock The USS New Hampshire SSN-778, a Virginia Class Nuclear Submarine built in at Electric Boat in Groton, is shown arriving at Portsmouth Harbour in the UK in 2014. The Spinnaker Tower is in the background.

The House and Senate this week sent a final version of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act to the President’s desk.

The bill would authorize up to $634 billion for the Pentagon and nearly $66 billion for wartime missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere — an estimated $30 billion more than requested in President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget proposal.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Joe Courtney helped negotiate a final version of the bill that sailed through the House and Senate this week.

“As a member of the Conference Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee, I fought to include critical funding to support Connecticut’s defense manufacturing sector, including robust funding for the state’s prized programs — nearly $8 billion for Virginia and Columbia Class submarines, over $2 billion for Black Hawks and CH-53Ks, and over $10 billion for joint strike fighters. I call on the President to sign this strong defense bill without delay,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

The House vote was 356-70 with the Connecticut delegation voting in favor. The Senate approved it by voice vote.

Read our earlier report here.