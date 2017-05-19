Economists Call Attention To Latest Job Numbers
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: The Economy, Jobs, Labor, State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut’s largest business organization said lawmakers need to pay close attention to the latest monthly employment report.
Wednesday’s report from the Connecticut Labor Department — based on a sampling of data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics — showed the state lost 1,500 jobs in April and it revised March’s job gain downward to a smaller gain of 600 jobs.
“This report should be setting off alarm bells at the state Capitol,” CBIA economist Pete Gioia said. “Connecticut continues to trail the region and the country in job and economic growth.”
Gioia said job growth must be the guiding principle for lawmakers as they work to resolve the state’s $5.1 billion budget deficit.
“It’s imperative that the state’s budget rebuilds confidence to create solid business investment that leads to jobs here in the state. The two are intertwined,” he said.
He said Connecticut “can’t expect to add jobs and grow the economy without solving our fiscal issues.”
Connecticut has only added 5,500 jobs since April 2016, which is the slowest year-over-year growth of the New England states.
New Hampshire leads the region with 1.8 percent job growth over that period, followed by Massachusetts at 1.6 percent, and Rhode Island at 1 percent. The U.S. added jobs at a 1.5 percent rate over the last 12 months.
“Connecticut is a serious outlier,” Gioia said.
Connecticut has recovered 74.7 percent of the total jobs lost during the recession, also the slowest recovery in the region. However, that includes the government sector of the economy. The state’s private sector has recovered 92.7 percent of the jobs lost during the recession. Only 8,200 new jobs are needed to reach a full private sector recovery. The government supersector has lost a total of 21,900 positions since the recession started in March 2008.
The state’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a point in April to 4.9 percent, highest in the region. However, Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research, wasn’t discouraged by the figure.
“For the fourth month in a row we have seen small increases in the unemployment rate accompanied by larger increases in the labor force,” Condon said. “This continues to indicate that workers are entering or rejoining the labor force and many are finding work.”
The U.S. unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.
Don Klepper-Smith, an economist with DataCore Partners, said the only way Connecticut can get out of its current fiscal crisis is to cut spending.
“It behooves us to take tough measures now to reign in state spending. Why? Because key state spending metrics clearly show we’ve overcommitted relative to our economic development policies and our ability to generate economic growth,” Klepper-Smith said. “It’s that simple!”
He said taxing Connecticut residents more isn’t going to improve the state’s revenues.
None of the four budget proposals released over the past few days propose an increase in sales or income taxes, even though they include other revenue generating ideas like an increase in the real estate conveyance tax and legalization of marijuana.
“An objective assessment of aggregate economic data clearly argues for spending cuts as opposed to tax increases, and it will be very interesting to see how budget talks progress in coming months,” Klepper-Smith said.
Malloy is expected to have an assessment of all the budget proposals completed by today.
}
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments