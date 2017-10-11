Election Season Has Arrived! Vote.CTNewsJunkie.com Is Here For You
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Analysis, Election 2017, Town News, Local Politics, Media Matters
November 7 is approaching fast and Vote.CTNewsJunkie.com, our Voter Guide & Candidate Questionnaire site, is back for a second time to help you navigate your local elections.
We built the site last year as a public service to fill the growing void of information about local and legislative elections. Today there are towns in Connecticut that no longer have the benefit of a full- or even part-time reporter covering their news or interviewing all the candidates for municipal or legislative elections.
This is a catastrophe on many levels.
Information is a crucial part of the infrastructure of representative democracy, and on November 7 Connecticut voters will go to the polls to choose between perhaps 5,000 people to serve in maybe 3,000 different municipal offices. Once elected, they will make crucial, local policy decisions and will have a bigger impact on your day-to-day life than the president. They will make decisions about education policy, trash removal, property taxes, road improvements, etc.
And since voter turnout in these elections is typically much lower than in presidential election years, your vote will have a greater impact as well. We want to make it an informed one.
As such, in an effort to make use of new technology to gather information directly from the candidates themselves, we set up Vote.CTNewsJunkie.com to invite them to fill out their profile and answer some basic questions about why they are running for office.
Thus far we have about 1,000 candidates from 51 of Connecticut’s 169 towns in the system, and candidates have begun logging in to fill out the survey.
If you are a local town committee chairperson and didn’t receive an email from us, first check your spam folder. We got all of your email addresses from the state party chairs.
If our email with “info request for Vote.CTNewsJunkie.com project” is not there, let us know and we will resend the information.
If you are a candidate and your town is not yet listed at the top of the Vote.CTNewsJunkie.com site, that means we never got your town’s candidate data. Contact your committee chairperson or, if he or she is too swamped, let us know and we’ll send you the spreadsheet for you to get us information on your and fellow candidates.
The value of participation here is two-fold: Our system is set up not only to collect the information from the candidates for voters’ use, but we’ve also made it easy for campaigns to promote their candidates individually on social media. Each candidate page is content that can be pushed out to potential voters on Facebook, Twitter or elsewhere. And also have added an “endorse” button through which voters can endorse their preferred candidate.
If you are a town committee chairperson and you did not receive an email from us requesting the data about a week ago, first check your email spam folder. If the email is not there, let us know and we will resend the information.
Our gratitude goes out to Matt Zagaja, who once again improved this site this year based on our scattered, disjointed ideas. Thanks Matt!
And if you or your organization would like to sponsor the site this year, let us know.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments