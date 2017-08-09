Fasano Steps Aside; Srinivasan Reaches Fundraising Goal

by Christine Stuart | Aug 9, 2017 12:55pm Google

Ctnewsjunkie file photo Senate Republican President Len Fasano

HARTFORD, CT — Senate Republican President Len Fasano made it clear Wednesday that he’s not running for governor in 2018.

Fasano, who succeeded John McKinney in leading the Senate Republican caucus, said he had intended to wait until the state budget was resolved to make a decision. However, as the budget process continues it’s become clear that it could be another month before a state budget is finalized.

“I knew it was time to choose my path and let others know where I stand,” Fasano said in an emailed statement. “It is only fair to the other hard working candidates, delegates, the party and the public to be upfront so that others can make important decisions to move the election process forward.”

Fasano hasn’t thrown his support behind any of the other candidates, but believes Connecticut needs a Republican governor.

“We need a Republican leader in the governor’s seat who brings political parties and people together, who is sensitive to the needs of all economic levels, who understands the importance of supporting our cities, and who can grow a stable economy so we can fund core programs that are important to this state,” Fasano said. “Connecticut is ready to overcome our challenges and ready to change.”

His counterpart in the House has not made any decision yet.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, who helped get the largest number of Republicans in decades elected to seats in the House, has not made a decision yet about a gubernatorial bid. Klarides has said she would make up her mind following a budget deal.

Klarides is just a few seats away in the House from becoming speaker. If things go well for Republicans in 2018, she has the most to lose.

Republican candidates who have filed their paperwork to run for governor or explore a run for governor include Joseph Visconti, a contractor from West Hartford, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who is making his third run, along with Glastonbury Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, David Walker, and Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst.

Srinivasan, a four-term state representative from Glastonbury, announced Wednesday that he raised $250,166 from approximately 2,900 contributors.

Srinivasan will apply for the $1.4 million primary grant from the Citizen’s Election Program if he makes it through the convention phase.

“With fundraising out of the way we will make our case to the people of Connecticut that I am the best candidate to revive our State and make it prosper again,” Srinivasan said in a press release.

Connecticut had Republicans governors for two decades before Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was elected by more than 6,000 votes in 2010. In March, Malloy decided not to seek a third term.