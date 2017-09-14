CT News Junkie | Finance Estimates Include Some Surprises

Finance Estimates Include Some Surprises

by | Sep 14, 2017 2:12pm
Posted to: State Budget, Taxes

The Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee got underway a few hours late, but the discussion over the revenue estimates for the 2018 and 2019 budget are underway. The document they are discussing include a cellphone tax and a previously undisclosed statewide property tax on seasonal homes. Click here to read the estimates.

