FOI Commission Cuts Fine, But Upholds Decision Against Insurance Commissioner
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: FOIA, Insurance
HARTFORD, CT — The Freedom of Information Commission cut in half Wednesday the civil penalty its staff had initially sought to levy against Insurance Commissioner Katharine Wade for failing to turn over documents related to a merger.
The commission, which rarely imposes fines, felt Wade should face a penalty for refusing to comply with an order to turn over documents to its hearing officer for review.
Freedom of Information Commission Chairman Owen Eagan felt the maximum $1,000 penalty might not be warranted and they voted to reduce it to $500, but the commission upheld the underlying decision against Wade.
An Insurance Department spokeswoman said the department would appeal the decision to Superior Court.
“We have been advised by counsel that the nondisclosure statutes categorically protect the documents which are the subject of these FOIA requests,” Donna Tommelleo, a spokeswoman for the Insurance Department, said Wednesday. “These statutes prohibit the Department from complying with the FOI Commission’s directives, and we strongly believe that the courts will agree with us on appeal.”
The argument is similar to the one made by Assistant Attorney General John Langmaid during the hearing.
Langmaid said it’s up to the Freedom of Information Commission to seek a court order or a subpoena to compel the Insurance Department to turn over the sensitive information being sought because it’s protected under Connecticut’s insurance statutes.
Langmaid said Wade couldn’t comply with the request for documents because she was constrained by the insurance statutes.
“This commissioner has acted with a guilty conscience,” Simon I. Allentuch, an attorney for the coalition that brought the FOIA request and complaint, said.
He said the commissioner withheld these documents for months before producing any information requested by the Connecticut Campaign for Consumer Choice.
“She made scurrilous nonsense legal arguments” in order to keep the records from the commission and the parties, Allentuch, of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C., said.
The hearing process, according to Allentuch, was completely “perverted” because they couldn’t even get the Insurance Department to produce a list of documents for Lisa Fein Siegel, the FOI hearing officer, to see.
He said it turned the entire process upside down and was not appropriate behavior for a public servant.
“That was the behavior of a person with a guilty conscience,” Allentuch said referring to Wade.
Siegel told the commission that when the character of the record is at issue, it’s the hearing officer’s job to look at the record. However, by refusing to produce the documents, it means Siegel was unable to make that determination.
The Connecticut Insurance Department never held a public hearing on the proposed merger between Aetna and Humana because its role was more diminished than it was when it came to the proposed Anthem-Cigna merger. Humana’s market in Connecticut was relatively small so the impact the merger would have on the state didn’t cause much concern. Attorney General George Jepsen did not join the U.S. Department of Justice’s opposition to that merger, but he did join in criticizing the Anthem-Cigna merger.
Wade gave approval for the Aetna-Humana merger in January 2015.
In requesting the documents the Connecticut Campaign for Consumer Choice was trying to understand why Wade gave the insurance companies her approval.
Matthew Katz, executive vice president and CEO of the Connecticut State Medical Society, said Wednesday that the decision affirms the hearing officer’s ruling that they didn’t comply with the request.
“The issue here is transparency, information, and public right to know, and right now we don’t have the public right to know,” Katz said.
He said they are still waiting for the documents.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments