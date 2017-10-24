FRONT ROW CT | Music & Magic Highlight Eventful Month; Jim Jefferies Bringing Laughs to Mohegan Sun



by Kelly Byrnes | Oct 24, 2017 9:00am

Aussie comedian and television host Jim Jefferies hits the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena on October 27.

Known for his dry, biting humor, Jefferies’ stand up show will no doubt be full of gut-busting laughter from the audience. On his Comedy Central series The Jim Jefferies Show, Jefferies offers sharp political commentary on current events in a manner reminiscent of The Daily Show.

Currently in its first season, The Jim Jefferies Show has garnered praise from TV critics and already proves to hold its own compared to established political comedy shows like The Daily Show, John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, and Bill Maher’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

Criss Angel brings acclaimed Mindfreak show to Foxwoods



Mystifying illusionist Criss Angel brings his mind-boggling Las Vegas show to the Fox Theatre at Foxwoods for a limited engagement only. Angel is one of the world’s most famous and daring illusionists, having executed thrilling escape acts on live television with his show, Criss Angel: Mindfreak.

This is no typical magic show, and audiences can always expect the unexpected from the crafty illusionist. Angel will perform eight shows at Foxwoods November 2-5, and will also return for more magic December 14-17.

Imagine Dragons take center stage at Mohegan Sun



The rock group Imagine Dragons returned to the radio this year with hits like “Thunder” and “Believer” off their latest album Evolve, and now they’ll return to Connecticut when their Evolve World Tour makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena November 4.

Their Connecticut gig is one of the final shows of the tour’s North American leg, which wraps November 16 in Anaheim. Joining the Las Vegas-based band on the road is Grouplove and K. Flay.

The Sound of Music arrives at Shubert Theater



The Shubert Theater is alive … with The Sound of Music! The iconic musical will play the New Haven stage for eight performances running November 8-12. Enjoy the inspiring true story of Maria von Trapp and family as they use the power of song to escape World War II era Austria. The timeless tale is fun for the whole family and features beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and of course the title track.

Lady Gaga returns to Mohegan Sun Arena



Halloween will be over, but Mohegan Sun Arena will be full of little monsters come November 9 and 11 when “Mother Monster” herself Lady Gaga graces the stage. The eccentric entertainer made headlines last month when she announced she suffers from fibromyalgia, and would postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour as a result of the chronic pain. The “Million Reasons” singer has had one of the most lucrative tours of the year thus far, with sales from her first North American leg raking in over $52 million after Gaga made stops at historic ballparks like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park over the summer. Each of her two shows at Mohegan start promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Lindsey Stirling heats up Foxwoods with Christmas show



No one bridges the gap between classic and modern music quite like violin expert and Dancing with the Stars contestant Lindsey Stirling, who will perform for one night only at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater November 11. Creativity is at the forefront of Stirling’s show, in which she effortlessly fuses the violin with the sounds of hip-hop, pop, and electronic music. You don’t need be familiar with Stirling’s original songs to enjoy this holiday show in support of her upcoming Christmas album, Warmer in the Winter. Her Foxwoods gig is among the first set of shows on the holiday tour, and starts promptly at 8 p.m.

Find tickets for each of the aforementioned events and more at TicketClub.com, the South Windsor-based leader in the secondary ticket market.

Kelly Byrnes is a Content Developer with Ticket Club and can be reached by .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

DISCLAIMER: Ticket Club is included among the sponsors of this website. The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com. In addition, the photography associated with this content was provided by Ticket Club for use with this content only, and not for republication without the expressed written permission from Ticket Club.