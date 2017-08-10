Giant Chicken Mocks Trump At White House
An angry-looking chicken topped with a mop of gold hair that glistened in the sun, wagged his inflated finger toward the White House Wednesday in protest of President Donald Trump.
The balloon, towering some 40 feet in the air, was the brainchild of Taran Singh Brar, a California film documentarian who is no fan of the president.
“He’s afraid to release his tax returns, afraid to stand up to Putin and now is playing a game of chicken with North Korea and Kim Jong-un — yet he wants a military parade in D.C.,” Brar said. “It’s a sign of an insecure, ineffective and weak leader — so the chicken analogy is part of that.”
Brar has been working since March to secure the necessary permits to inflate the Chinese-made balloon a few hundred yards from the White House’s south lawn. He chose the spot because it has a clear view to CNN’s television platform on the opposite side of the White House. He was hoping for some cable coverage.
Brar briefly considered against blowing up the chicken given the inflated tensions between the U.S. and Korea.
“I didn’t want to be responsible for a nuclear war,” he said, but began filling the balloon around 10:30 a.m. for its day-long vigil.
Trump was not at the White House Wednesday. He was spotted playing golf at his course in New Jersey.
