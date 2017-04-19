Harris Makes Gubernatorial Bid Official
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
HARTFORD, CT — Having stepped down from his post as a state agency commissioner, Jonathan Harris was ready to announce Tuesday that he’s exploring a run for governor.
“I have executive experience and I’ve dealt with a lot of really tough issues,” Harris said Tuesday evening in a phone interview.
The former West Hartford mayor and three-term state Senator who stepped down Monday as Consumer Protection Commissioner believes he has a lot to offer the state of Connecticut.
He said he wants to tackle the tough issues, and isn’t afraid to bring people together to “forge practical solutions.”
Harris is the second Democratic candidate to formally file paperwork declaring his candidacy. The first was Middletown Mayor Dan Drew.
Unlike Drew, Harris waited until after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he wasn’t going to run for re-election.
Malloy said he made the announcement last week because he was comfortable with the decision, but it was also an acknowledgement that it’s really hard for gubernatorial candidates to raise $250,000 in contributions they need in order to qualify for a $1.4 million primary grant and a $6.5 million general election grant. Malloy could have waited until after the legislative session to make the announcement, but he didn’t.
Harris said he’s committed to using the Citizens Election Program and the only reason he would get out of the race is if Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were to decide to run. He said Tuesday that he told Wyman last summer that if she wanted to run he would support her candidacy.
State Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who is also said to be considering a gubernatorial run, would also step aside if Wyman made the decision to get into the race.
Former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei, who put former Gov. John G. Rowland in prison the second time, is expected to make an announcement about his candidacy as soon as today.
Harris, 53, said he’s running because he wants to make Connecticut “a fairer, better place to live and retire.”
He said the partisan bickering that’s rampant in national politics won’t help Connecticut.
“The only way we’re going to dig ourselves out of this hole and move on is by sharing credit,” Harris said.
The former executive director of the Democratic Party said he’s guided by the principles of the Democratic Party, but he’s willing to work with those who have differing views. He said that’s how he got things done when he was mayor.
He pointed to bipartisan passage of Blue Back Square, a mixed used retail and residential space behind the town hall in West Hartford. He said he was also able to broker legislation that required all hospitals, including Catholic Hospitals, find a way to administer emergency contraception to rape victims.
“Good policy makes good politics,” Harris said.
But policy isn’t always what the opposition focuses upon in political campaigns.
Harris, who served since December 2014 in Malloy’s administration and was the head of the party during the governor’s re-election bid, is likely to be criticized by his political opponents for his proximity to Malloy.
They party’s spending during Malloy’s 2014 re-election campaign resulted in a $325,000 settlement with election regulators over the use of federal campaign funds for a publicly financed gubernatorial candidate.
Following his departure Monday as Consumer Protection Commissioner, Harris, an attorney, will join the law firm of Feiner & Wolfson in Hartford.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments