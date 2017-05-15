Hartford Entrepreneurs to Make Their Pitches Wednesday

by Christine Stuart | May 15, 2017 5:30am Google

Courtesy of reSET Last year’s Venture Showcase

HARTFORD, CT — With $30,000 up for grabs, the Mark Twain House and Museum is the place to be for entrepreneurs Wednesday, May 17.

This year, reSET, a nonprofit organization whose mission is advancing the social enterprise sector, will be merging its annual competition with its business accelerator program graduation.

It will celebrate the accelerator’s newest graduates and then seven top startups will compete for $30,000 in unrestricted funding. Think: ABC’s Shark Tank.

The four-month accelerator program helps move startups toward scale and growth.

The program has had 64 graduates who have created 204 jobs and millions in revenues and investments.

Some of its graduates include BLT Robotics, which helps design hydroponic growing systems with controls for the soil that can be set with a phone app, and Asarasi, a Greenwich-based company that sells the water left over from the process used to make maple syrup.

On Wednesday, a whole new crop of graduates will be making their pitch to a panel of judges.

Registration is free. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.