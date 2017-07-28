Healthcare Rally Is Still A Go

by Christine Stuart | Jul 28, 2017 1:31pm Google

( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment

Posted to: Health Care, Insurance, Hartford

Courtesy of NARAL

A Saturday healthcare rally at the state Capitol in Hartford will still proceed, but this time it will be more of a celebration than a call to action.

That’s because early Friday morning the U.S. Senate failed to get legislation over the finish line that would have allowed repeal of the Affordable Care Act to march forward.

“You all deserve a moment of celebration before we continue in the fight to make health care better for everyone,” the Universal Health Care Foundation of Connecticut wrote in an email.

The July 29 rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the north steps of the state Capitol. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are expected to speak at 11 a.m.