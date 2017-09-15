House and Senate Adjourn Thursday Without Passing Budget

by Christine Stuart | Sep 15, 2017 12:04am Google

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie House Majority Leader Matt Ritter and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz

HARTFORD, CT —House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz blew past reporters as he raced down the stairs shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday to tell his caucus of 79 members there would be no budget vote.

The Senate is expected to be back to debate a budget at noon Friday.

After keeping his members close to the House chamber all day, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said the senior members of the caucus and the chairs out of respect for Aresimowicz made a decision to reconvene Friday for a vote after it was abundantly clear the 1,200 page budget bill wasn’t going to be finished.

Following an hour long caucus, Aresimowicz said the House would reconvene Friday afternoon to pass the budget after the Senate.

A vote Friday on a budget would avoid the spending cuts that would happen on Oct. 1 when Gov. Dannel P Malloy’s executive order goes into effect.



Last minute changes needed to reach a deal with Malloy caused a handful of lawmakers to have to rethink their support for what would be a partisan budget. Democratic legislative leaders decided last week to broker a deal with Malloy instead of Republican legislative leaders.

Some of the changes Democrats made after eliminating a broad based sales tax increase caught some lawmakers off guard. A statewide property tax on seasonal homes and a 49 cent per month, per line left many legislators scratching the head.

Aresimowicz said they were making changes to the budget documents up to 11 p.m. Thursday.

“We want a vote on the budget,” Aresimowicz said.

Do you have the votes?

“We’ll find out tomorrow when the machine is open,” Aresimowicz said.

It’s still not clear if he has the necessary 76 votes.

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Senate Len Fasano and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides

Republican legislative leaders said it was a combination of things that canceled the long anticipated vote. In addition to drawing up the documents, they said Democrats underestimated the support they would be able to whip up for a budget proposal none of their members had seen.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides said it’s a combination of not having the documents and a “very precarious vote count.”

Aresimowicz said he never indicated he didn’t have the votes.

Klarides said Aresimowicz told her they would not be in session on Friday or Monday.

She said she has no idea whether she will be able to call all 72 of her members back by Friday afternoon.

Connecticut and Wisconsin are the only states that haven’t passed a 2018 budget.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano said the Democrats said “if you don’t vote for a democratic budget you effectively are a vote for Gov. Malloy’s executive order.”

Fasano said it was “ludicrous” to think they were going to keep the details of the budget secret and then have the votes on it.

“They’re not going to roll over,” Fasano said.

Klarides said it’s not like they’re ignoring Republicans “they’re ignoring their own members to a certain extent.”

Malloy sent out a statement Thursday afternoon in support of the revenue package adopted by the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.