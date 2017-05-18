House Expected To Debate National Popular Vote

by Christine Stuart | May 18, 2017 11:19am Google

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie House Majority Leader Matt Ritter and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz give their morning briefing

HARTFORD, CT — One day after Republican Donald Trump visited Connecticut, the House is expected to take up a controversial bill that could change how the results of presidential contests are counted.

Instead of using the electoral college as the deciding factor, it would move toward a system where the winner of the national popular vote would become president.

Since the Civil War, presidential candidates who won the popular vote have not won the electoral vote five times.

Most recently, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But he won the 270 electoral college votes necessary to win the White House.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said at the beginning of the session that he wouldn’t allow for a debate to move forward on the National Popular Vote out of respect for the results of the November 2016 election. Trump won the election with 304 Electoral College votes.

What changed?

“My view of the president,” Aresimowicz said. “As far as credibility goes he’s damaging his own credibility, it’s not like we have to pile on here in the state of Connecticut.”

All joking aside, Aresimowicz said he’s heard from his constituents that they want the issue debated.

“I’m saying let’s at least hear it out and have the discussion,” Aresimowicz said Thursday during a press conference in his office.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said he expects the vote to be close and it’s unclear what will happen.

“We’ve asked members to think on their own about what they want to do,” Ritter said. “We think there’s a lot of merit sometimes in having things debated even if you don’t know what the outcome is going to be.”

Aresimowicz said there are members who have told them they won’t commit to vote one way or another before hearing the debate.

It’s rare that a bill would be raised for what’s likely to be hours of debate if there’s no guarantee it will be able to pass.

The bill the House is expected to debate would allow Connecticut to join the National Popular Vote compact, which has been enacted by a total of 11 states possessing 165 electoral votes, which represent 61 percent of the 270 electoral votes necessary to activate it.

The compact takes effect only when enough states sign on to guarantee that the national popular vote winner wins the presidency. This means that states with a combined total of 270 electoral votes — a majority of the Electoral College — must join the compact for it to take effect.

The Connecticut House approved legislation to join the National Popular Vote compact in 2009, but that year the Senate failed to take up the bill.

In 2014, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced his support for the legislation, but it wasn’t raised for a vote in either chamber that year.

Stay tuned for updates today.