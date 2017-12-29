Husky B Extended Until Feb. 28

by Christine Stuart | Dec 29, 2017 3:48pm Google

HARTFORD, CT — The Department of Social Services announced Friday that due to a small amount of federal funding it is able to extend coverage for 17,000 children enrolled in Husky B until Feb. 28, 2018.

It had been announced earlier this month that the program would only be available until Jan. 31, 2018 due to lack of federal funding.

Last month, Congress approved appropriations for an extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“However, this is not enough funding to allow states to continue the program for long. It will only allow Connecticut to continue HUSKY B through February,” a Department of Social Services website states. “... Unless additional federal funding becomes available, HUSKY B services and coverage for eligible children and teenagers will end on February 28, 2018.”

The Department of Social Services is strongly encouraging parents to schedule preventative medical appointments for their children and refilling medication for chronic conditions.

It’s unclear if or when Congress will reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program.