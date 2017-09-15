Issues With Our Commenting System

by Doug Hardy | Sep 15, 2017 1:09pm Google

Good afternoon! Based on some emails we received from readers, it looks like there’s either been a change in how our Facebook commenting system works, or there’s a glitch.

A handful of readers let us know that the “load more comments” button prompted a popup window requiring them to log in to Facebook just to read additional comments below our stories.

That’s not how the system has worked in the past so we sent an email to Facebook Support asking for some help. In the meantime, we reset the default number of comments to display from 1 to 100 so that the “load more comments” button will just disappear on most stories for now, pending any new information from Facebook.

We tried to replicate the problem and we were able to do that using the Firefox and Safari browsers, and occasionally on Chrome. If you were also having the same problem on another browser, let us know by .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Thanks for your patience!

-Doug Hardy