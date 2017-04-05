Judiciary Committee Races To Finish Line

by Christine Stuart | Apr 5, 2017 10:23am Google

ctnewsjunkie file photo Rep. William Tong co-chairs the Judiciary Committee

HARTFORD, CT— Over the next two days all eyes will be on the Judiciary Committee as it races to its Friday deadline.

There are several proposals hanging in the balance including legalization of marijuana, a bill that would allow judicial marshals to carry guns, one that would give law enforcement the ability to ask gun owners if they could see their carry permit and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s juvenile justice reforms, to name a few.

The Judiciary Committee has until 5 p.m. Friday to get the legislation it wants to see survive the process to the Legislative Commissioner’s office.

The committee is expected to meet Friday. An agenda for the meeting has not yet been posted.