Legislative Leaders Reach Tentative Deal, Malloy Remains Skeptical

by Christine Stuart | Oct 18, 2017 4:39pm

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby

HARTFORD, CT — Legislative leaders emerged from the Democratic caucus room Wednesday to announce they reached a tentative framework for budget deal they may need to pass with a veto-proof majority.

That’s because they’re uncertain if Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will support their bipartisan compromise.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, said she hopes Malloy will sign the compromise, but if he doesn’t “we will have other options available to us.”

She said that’s why it took them 13 days to reach a budget deal because they had to plan for a second option.

“It’s not just about know what option one is,” Klarides said. “It’s about knowing what option two is and what are chances of getting there are.”

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said staff will draft the budget over the weekend and if they don’t have to go through a prolonged veto process by making some small changes then they want to hear about them from the governor.

“Let’s all agree the public wants a bipartisan agreement signed off by the governor to move the state forward,” Aresimowicz said.

It’s unclear exactly what the budget deal includes. Legislative leaders said they will make more information available after they present it to rank-and-file lawmakers over the next few days.

Malloy has been running the state by executive order since July 1. On Aug. 18 Malloy revised his executive order and canceled the first quarter of the Education Cost Sharing grant for 85 communities and reduced it for another 54.

More recently, one Wall Street rating agency changed its outlook for Connecticut’s general obligation bonds from “stable” and “negative” and another warned it could downgrade the bond ratings of 26 cities and towns and 3 regional school districts, while lowering the outlook for an additional 25 cities and towns and 3 regional school districts.

Shortly, after leaders announced their tentative deal Wednesday, Malloy tossed some cold water on it.

He said there are some things in the budget he may find objectionable. He said if he vetoes the budget “there will be no hospital tax deal.”

He said he can’t support the hospital tax that’s part of a budget he can’t sign. He has also expressed a desire to resolve the lawsuit the Connecticut Hospital Association and 20 hospitals brought against the state for its current version of the tax. The two sides are expected to be in court Thursday for the first time since June.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz

Malloy said legislative leaders even admitted the budget at the moment is not balanced.

“If I had ever some and told you that I have a budget in my head, but I’m still arguing with myself therefore I can’t tell you the details of it, but believe me I have it. You wouldn’t believe it,” Malloy told reporters Wednesday.

He said without a document “it’s very difficult to have a celebration.”

But there are likely to be a few groups who are celebrating.

Cities and towns won’t be asked to pick up any of the cost of the teacher’s retirement program.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman

Malloy, even in his latest budget, wanted cities and towns to phase in part of the cost of teacher’s pension.

Local elected officials objected and some even said they would challenge such a move in court.

“While CCM awaits details on the proposed budget agreement among state legislative leaders, we are encouraged that the agreement —which does not include a municipal contribution to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund—will be presented to each legislative caucus,” Joe DeLong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, said.

Legislative leaders have understood where the governor was coming from on the issue, but agreed it was the most objectionable part of the budget.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said the six leaders stayed in the room and agreed to see past where they were within their own parties to make a deal.

“We believe it was moving the state in the right direction,” Fasano said. “... Whatever the governor does or doesn’t do will work itself out in the days and votes to come.”

Republicans had wanted to change how state employee retirement benefits are calculated in the future, but agreed to give that up in order to get a deal.

“That would be a deal killer,” Fasano said. “We brought up the point and we still believe those are substantive changes that need to be made.”

Democratic legislators said they gave more than they expected to give on the definition of a spending cap and bonding cap.

The public has been waiting for lawmakers to adopt a spending cap for 26 years, but not even the commission they appointed last year to come up with a recommendation was able to reach an agreement. The sticking point for them was the inclusion of pension debt as part of that definition.