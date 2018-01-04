Malloy Directs State Workforce To Stay Home

by Christine Stuart | Jan 3, 2018 11:56pm Google

Posted to: Public Safety, Weather

ctnewsjunkie file photo Emergency Operations Center

HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy directed first and second shift non-essential state employees to stay home Thursday and not report to work due to the forecasted snow storm.

“The timing of the storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes, making travel treacherous throughout those periods,” Malloy said. “Furthermore, this storm is anticipated to produce very strong winds with the potential for near white-out conditions at its height.”



Connecticut highways will remain open, but motorists will be encouraged to stay off them. Malloy also encouraged employers to allow their employees to work from home.



The Emergency Operations Center will open at 6 a.m. and Malloy will hold a press briefing at 8 a.m.