 CT News Junkie | Malloy Directs State Workforce To Stay Home

Social Networks We Use

Connecticut Network

Categories

RSS Feed

Subscribe to CT News Junkie’s feed

Our Partners

Malloy Directs State Workforce To Stay Home

by | Jan 3, 2018 11:56pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Public Safety, Weather

ctnewsjunkie file photo

Emergency Operations Center

HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy directed first and second shift non-essential state employees to stay home Thursday and not report to work due to the forecasted snow storm.

“The timing of the storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes, making travel treacherous throughout those periods,” Malloy said.  “Furthermore, this storm is anticipated to produce very strong winds with the potential for near white-out conditions at its height.”

Connecticut highways will remain open, but motorists will be encouraged to stay off them. Malloy also encouraged employers to allow their employees to work from home.

The Emergency Operations Center will open at 6 a.m. and Malloy will hold a press briefing at 8 a.m.

Share this story with others.

Share | |

Post a comment

You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.

Comments