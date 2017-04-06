Malloy Mothballs Another Prison Annex
by Jack Kramer | Apr 6, 2017 6:20am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Public Safety, New London, Norwich, Windham
A portion of a correctional center in Montville has been shut down as a result of state’s declining prison population.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Wednesday the Department of Correction has closed the Radgowski Annex Building at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville. The closure of the building, which is capable of holding up to 254 inmates, will save the state approximately $3 million in annual operating costs, Malloy said.
“As crime in Connecticut has dropped to its lowest level in two generations and the prison population has subsequently declined to its lowest level in 23 years, we’ve been able to create efficiencies by closing outdated prisons and portions of facilities, and reallocating these resources toward efforts that will further enhance public safety initiatives and keep our neighborhoods even safer,” Malloy said.
The annex building confined both pretrial and sentenced offenders and serves Superior Courts in Danielson, New London, Norwich, and Windham.
“The closing of infrastructure is a good indication that fewer people are returning to prison,” Correction Commissioner Scott Semple said.
According to the FBI, reported crime in Connecticut is now at its lowest level since 1967. Today, the state’s total inmate population is approximately 14,560. The inmate population peaked in 2008 at 19,894.
Besides Wednesday’s closing, the Correction Department has closed four other facilities over the past several years based on the declining prison population.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments