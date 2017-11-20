Malloy Not Ready To Endorse A Candidate Yet
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wasn’t quite ready to throw his support behind his friend and former legal counsel, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Monday.
Malloy said the candidate he was absolutely prepared to support announced last week that she wasn’t running.
Malloy was referring to Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, 71, who decided to announce without any polling that she wasn’t going to run for the Democratic nomination for governor.
“I think I’ll watch the field take shape and I think I’ll leave it at that,” Malloy said Monday.
Bronin, who hasn’t formally entered the 2018 gubernatorial contest, said running for governor isn’t something he’d planned to do but he’s heard from a lot of people around the state urging me to consider it.
“I’m going to think about it,” Bronin said.
Almost two years into his first term as Hartford’s mayor, Bronin said “I can’t give you a specific time schedule,” for when he will make a decision.
However, if he plans to qualify for public financing the window is closing quickly.
“What’s important to me is making the right decision,” Bronin said.
As far as his work in Hartford, the Greenwich native, said he thinks they’ve made tremendous work in the city. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and it will require a governor who “shares that vision of the important role that cities play in economic development for our city and for our state,” Bronin said.
He said he won’t base his decision to run on who else has gotten into the race.
“I think you have to search your own heart,” Bronin said. “You have to consult and listen before you make that decision.”
There are already seven other Democratic candidates exploring or seeking the nomination. Many of them announced in April and have been talking to Democratic Town Committees throughout the state.
Bronin said he’s told Malloy he’s considering a run, but hasn’t asked for his support.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments