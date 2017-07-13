Malloy Signs Bill Changing Solitary Confinement
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Civil Liberties, Juvenile Justice, Legal, Public Safety, Transparency
HARTFORD, CT — One of the last pieces of legislation Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed this year was a bill that prohibits the Corrections Department from putting anyone under the age of 18 in solitary confinement.
The legislation, which was proposed by Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, limits the use of solitary confinement and requires the Corrections Department to report on its use of solitary confinement annually. The report must include how many inmates were segregated from the rest of the population and the duration of their separation.
The new law goes into effect January 2018.
“Although we have a long way to go in the fight for criminal justice reform in Connecticut, this bill moves the state toward more humane treatment of our incarcerated citizens,” Winfield said.
Winfield, who is the vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee and was instrumental in bringing a replica solitary confinement cell to the state Capitol earlier this year, said there’s no disputing the negative consequences solitary confinement can have on children and other vulnerable inmates.
“This bill begins the work of Connecticut dealing with the issues of populations like incarcerated children and inmates with disabilities or with serious mental illness in solitary confinement,” he said.
Solitary confinement is the practice of placing a prisoner alone in a cell for 22 to 24 hours a day with little human contact or interaction. According to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, prolonged solitary confinement is torture. On any given day, however, around 80,000 people in the United States are being held in solitary confinement.
In Connecticut, housing a prisoner in solitary confinement, according to the National Religious Campaign Against Torture costs an average of twice as much as housing a prisoner in general population. The annual cost of incarcerating one inmate in Connecticut is $50,262. The annual cost of incarcerating one inmate at Northern, a level five facility in Somers, is $100,385.
AFSCME Council 4, the union representing correction officers, ,was opposed to parts of the original legislation because segregation is “an important tool for keeping inmates, the public and staff safe in regards to corrections facilities functioning properly,” Brian Anderson, a lobbyist for Council 4 AFSCME, testified.
A final version of the legislation eliminated some of the objections by being less prescriptive.
It passed both the House and the Senate unanimously.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments