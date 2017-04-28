Malloy Will Revise Budget Proposal To Reflect Drop In Revenue
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: State Budget, Taxes, State Capitol
HARTFORD, CT — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday that he will revise his budget proposal as soon as the new revenue numbers are approved next week.
State income tax receipts continued to fall behind projections as the week progressed and were down by about $450 million Thursday. Connecticut only has $235 million in its Rainy Day Fund so it has to resolve what will be a deficit this fiscal year and likely carry forward to the next two fiscal years.
Malloy’s original budget in February made sweeping changes to how the state funds municipalities and would have shifted some of the state’s burden for paying for things like the teacher pension fund over to municipalities. The proposal, which helps improve the state’s finances, was panned by cities and towns that have been held harmless the past six years.
Malloy’s original budget also dismissed large scale income and sales tax increases to close what was then a two-year $3.6 billion deficit, however, it did eliminate tax credits for middle-class families and the working poor.
Since approving a tax increase in 2015, which some say motivated General Electric to move its headquarters to Boston, the General Assembly and Malloy have had an aversion to tax increase.
“I think there is a recognition this is not about raising taxes, but finding a way to live within the means,” Malloy said Friday after an unrelated event.
Malloy said he realizes how hard it is for Democratic and Republican lawmakers to wrap their heads around the budget situation and the adjustments, “but we’ve to to get this worked on.”
The two-year budget deficit following Thursday’s collections will likely balloon to $4.6 billion.
Malloy said he appreciates that lawmakers “are finding it very difficult” to come up with a solution.
He said they will present a balanced budget adjustment, but the “hard part is getting other people to move in the direction of getting that done.”
He said he can’t predict how long that will take.
Connecticut has struggled over the past few years at predicting how much revenue it will bring in through income tax receipts in April.
“We are one of the most dependent states on high income earners. That’s a reality,” Malloy said.
As long as that’s the case, Connecticut’s revenue stream will continue to be volatile and difficult to project.
The estimates and finals portion of the income tax was down 10 percent, according to Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes. He said they had only projected 2 to 3 percent growth in that category, so it’s surprising it was that far off the mark.
Malloy said there’s been a lot of changes in the hedge fund industry, which is reliant on investment income.
Meanwhile, the House Democratic caucus was talking about its budget options Friday behind closed doors. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said they would account for the decline in revenues even though they don’t have a formal budget package.
On Thursday the Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee approved a revenue package that actually reduces revenue in some areas. The Appropriations Committee failed Tuesday to approve a spending package.
Republican legislative leaders released their budget proposal Thursday afternoon and said they would revise it as soon as new revenue numbers are confirmed by the nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments