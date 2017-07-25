CT News Junkie | McCain’s Complete Remarks Upon Returning to the U.S. Senate

McCain’s Complete Remarks Upon Returning to the U.S. Senate

by | Jul 25, 2017 10:34pm
Posted to: Congress, Health Care, Insurance

Senator John McCain complete remarks upon returning to the U.S. Senate. “What a great honor and extraordinary opportunity it is to serve in this body." Full video of Senate session here: http://cs.pn/2tGMRDR

Posted by C-SPAN on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

