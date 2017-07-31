Medical Marijuana Patients Top 19,000
by Jack Kramer | Jul 31, 2017 10:29am
HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut’s medical marijuana keeps hitting new milestones – with a record high number of 715 doctors now serving a record high number of 19,223 patients, as of July 23.
By county there are:
—-4,775 patients in Hartford County;
—-4,462 in New Haven County;
—-3,916 in Fairfield County;
—-2,130 in New London County;
—-1,181 in Litchfield County;
—-1,168 in Middlesex County;
—-932 in Tolland County;
—-669 in Windham County.
The medical marijuana dispensaries are located in Hartford, Branford, Waterbury, Bethel, South Windsor, Uncasville, Bristol, and two in Milford.
The program provides medical marijuana for adult patients with 22 debilitating conditions and for six different conditions for those 18 and younger.
While the medical pot program is alive and well in Connecticut, efforts to legalize recreational pot in the current General Assembly session have so far fizzled.
Several bills proposed to legalize recreational pot never made it out of committee though proponents still hold out hope that its revenue raising potential may make it part of whatever final budget bill eventually makes its way to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk.
