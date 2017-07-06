Merrill Won’t Comply With Trump Commission Request For Voter Information
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Election 2016, Election Policy, Transparency, White House
HARTFORD, CT — Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, said she’s concluded that complying with a request for information from President Donald Trump’s commission investigating the integrity of the 2016 election “is not in the best interest of Connecticut residents.”
Merrill, who at first said she would supply any publicly available data to the commission, sent a letter July 2 to Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, to let him know that the request was “overly broad and required the sharing of Connecticut residents’ personally identifiable information for the vague purpose of ‘analyzing vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting’.”
Kobach, whose commission was created by an executive order in May, sent a letter to 50 states last week requesting voter data.
Merrill said Kobach’s “request fails to outline any legal authority of the Commission and lacks the detailed assurances necessary regarding how to safeguard the personally identifiable information you are attempting to obtain.”
Merrill is not alone in her skepticism of the presidential commission.
CNN reported that 44 states and the District of Columbia have refused to provide certain types of voter information to the election integrity commission.
On Saturday, Trump turned to Twitter to question whether the states had something to hide.
“Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?” Trump tweeted.
But Merrill pointed out that Kobach is asking for far more information than is publicly available.
In his letter to Merrill, Kobach asked for the last four digits of Social Security numbers “if available,” voter history and “information regarding any felony convictions.”
“I am particularly troubled by the fact that, while you request files with personally identifiable information, there is no mention of how you intend to protect those who are eligible for specific confidentiality terms under state law, such as victims of domestic violence and law enforcement officers,” Merrill said in her letter.
Additionally Merrill had some questions for the commission.
“Does the Commission acknowledge that Russia attempted to affect the outcome of the 2016 election and that the Russians attempted to hack into election systems?” was just one of eight questions Merrill asks in her letter.
Groups like Common Cause have also expressed concern about the request.
“We are very concerned that the Pence-Kobach commission, premised on the lie of rampant illegal voting, is nothing more than a partisan attempt to manipulate our voting processes that will make it harder for eligible Americans to vote,” Common Cause President Karen Hobert-Flynn said. “We are pleased that so many election officials have already spoken out with their concerns about the requests.”
Common Cause is not alone.
On Monday the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a lawsuit in federal court asking for a temporary restraining order to halt the collection of personal voter data.
The Washington-based group said the commission failed to produce and publish a Privacy Impact Assessment, required by federal law. The lawsuit follows a letter from 50 voting experts and 20 privacy organizations urging state election officials to oppose the commission’s demand.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments