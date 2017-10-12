Milford Senator Comes Under Fire For Use of Racial Slur
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Education, State Capitol, Milford
HARTFORD, CT — Sen. Gayle Slossberg, who co-chairs the legislature’s Education Committee, came under fire from a College Democrats group at the University of Connecticut for using the “N-word, without euphemisms, within the context of its presence in the books.”
Slossberg, who spoke to the group earlier this month, said she used the word in the context of relaying her experience during efforts to remove the word from outdated children’s books in her local schools.
“We, as a club, believe that State Senator Slossberg’s use of this word is reprehensible and unjustifiable. There is no excuse for her use of this kind of language, regardless of context,” the UConn College Democrats wrote in an Oct. 3 statement.
In a statement Thursday, Slossberg said her “intention was to convey that this Word has no place in our society, especially in teaching our children. I responded immediately for the offense caused by my utterance and sent a formal apology to the entire club.”
She said she referenced the “Word as it appeared in the text of a children’s book. My point was to emphasize that that Word had no place in a children’s book in a children’s library or any place else.”
Democrats for Education Reform CT also weighed in on the controversy Thursday.
They said the comments “were inappropriate and completely inexcusable in any context. This behavior does not represent the judgment we would expect from the Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly,” the group said.
“Our leaders must speak for and serve all students, regardless of race, religion, self-identity or economic status. In our economically and racially diverse state, our elected representatives should be held to the highest standards and turn from some of the divisiveness and intolerance we are seeing nationally. We should expect no less.”
The NAACP and the Black & Puerto Rican Caucus also said they were “deeply disturbed” about Slossberg’s lack of judgment.
“In this heightened climate of racial tension it is particularly disturbing that a legislator, elected to represent all residents of her district and indeed the state, would show such blatant disregard for the vile, painful, and ugly history of the “N word” and its contemporary use to provoke fear and intimidation,” Scot X. Esdaile, president of the CT NAACP State Conference and NAACP national board member, said.
“Removing books from Libraries with problematic language may be admirable to some,” he said. “However, we believe it is even more imperative to remove negative, demeaning terms from one’s personal language.”
He said they want to have a conversation with Slossberg about her use of the word.
Slossberg has been under fire from the left recently as one of eight Democratic legislators who voted in favor of a Republican budget. The budget was vetoed last month by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments