Murphy, Blumenthal See Hope At Ballot Box For Gun Reforms
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Civil Liberties, Congress, Election 2018, Law Enforcement, Public Safety, White House, Newtown
HARTFORD, CT — On the anniversary of Pulse Nightclub shooting that claimed the lives of 49 people and left 53 injured, U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal remain furious that Congress has done nothing to prevent dangerous people from obtaining firearms.
“If Newtown and Orlando didn’t inspire Congress to action then it may be that we have to use the political process to change who is sent to Congress,” Murphy said Monday during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building.
He said ISIS has been “very clear that they want their recruits inside the United States to go to gun shows and to buy assault weapons. The weapon of choice for terrorists today in the United States is not an airplane, it’s not an explosive device that’s made in your basement, it’s an assault weapon.”
He said since Orlando ISIS has been even more explicit in their recruitment materials.
Murphy, who waged a nearly 15 hour filibuster last year to get a vote to increase background checks and one to stop people on the no-fly list from purchasing firearms, said they got more Republican support for those two measures than ever before and the filibuster drew millions more across the country into this advocacy movement, Murphy said.
“We’re stronger today because of it,” Murphy said.
However, they didn’t get the outcome they wanted. The votes on the measure failed to get enough support.
“What we’ve seen is that massacres have no effect on Congress. Elections have effects on Congress,” Blumenthal added.
In 2016 there were four states with referendums to tighten gun laws and three of those referendums passed, according to Murphy.
Next, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, Charles Schumer, and U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark and Robin Kelly, joined with Murphy in forming the Fund to End Gun Violence.
The funding raised went to six Democratic candidates who supported their cause. Three of them won.
“We’re not going to give up. We thought the world had changed after Sandy Hook. It hadn’t. It didn’t,” Murphy said.
That doesn’t mean the two Connecticut Senators are giving up.
Murphy said they may have to win a few more races to get the laws changed.
“We are not going away. We are not giving up. We are not surrendering this cause even if it isn’t achieved in this session,” Blumenthal said.
The Fund to End Gun Violence, which was managed through the candidates campaign committees, raised $191,000 from over 12,000 individual donors. Murphy said they plan to use raise money again through the fund and distribute it to candidates in 2018.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments