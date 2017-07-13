Murphy, Esty Fundraising At Record Pace
by Jack Kramer | Jul 13, 2017 12:00pm
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Congress, 5th CD, Election 2018
HARTFORD, CT — Democratic incumbents U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty have raised record amount of cash for their 2018 re-election campaigns.
Murphy announced he raised $2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and ended the reporting period with $5.1 million on hand.
In the first six months of the year, Murphy has raised half what he raised during the entirety of his first Senate campaign in 2012.
Contributions of $100 or less made up 93 percent of the 89,763 donations received so far this year, and robust grassroots support means more than 99 percent of his supporters are able to give again.
“I’ve never seen anything like the passion on the ground in Connecticut right now,” Murphy said.
He said residents are concerned about the direction Congress is taking the county.
Murphy was first elected in 2012 after long-time incumbent Joe Lieberman announced in January 2011 that he would retire from politics rather than seeking a fifth term.
The only Republican, so far, who has said he will be opposing Murphy in 2018 is Dominic Rapini, a Branford resident.
Rapini “just manually” filed his second quarter report showing $1,500 in donations, according to Carlton Higbie, who is handling all of Rapini’s communications.
“Dominic also has put $30,000 of his own money into the campaign,” Higbie added. Rapini, who is an executive for Apple, will be spending the next several months “building his fundraising team,” according to Higbie.
“We expect to hit a million dollars by the end of the year,” Higbie said.
Higbie said Rapini is not intimidated by Murphy’s war chest.
“Hillary outraised Trump by 5-to-1,” Higbie said, “and look how that turned out. We tell people it is the candidate that matters.”
In an interview in his Branford home a few weeks ago, Rapini said he expected his money would come from both inside and outside the state of Connecticut, “just like Murphy’s does.”
He said one of the reasons he announced that he was running well before the November 2018 election “was so I could put together a good team of fundraisers” to raise the millions of dollars needed to wage a competitive campaign.
Meanwhile, Esty, who has no announced opponent, has $1 million on hand for her 2018 re-election campaign, a milestone her campaign says she has never achieved this early in a campaign cycle since being elected in 2012.
Esty, seeking her fourth term representing Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, raised $342,039.66 from over 1,200 individual donors in the second quarter of 2017 and attributes the strong showing to an overwhelming grassroots response to her being targeted for defeat earlier this year by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
“People in Connecticut and in the 5th district want their government to work for them,” Meghan Forgione, Esty’s finance director said.
Forgione added: “They know that Representative Esty is on their side and gets things done for our state and her country. She is an independent thinker and fights for what is best for her constituents. Her supporters are fighting back right alongside her this election cycle to make sure she stays in Congress.”
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments