New Poll Finds 57 Percent of Voters Disapprove of Republican Health Care Plan

by Christine Stuart | May 26, 2017 1:05pm

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that 57 percent of voters disapprove of the Republican health care plan that passed the House last month. That’s one percent more than the 56 percent who disapproved of the plan in a May 11 survey.

Republicans in the House cancelled a vote on the first attempt to “repeal and replace” Obamacare on March 23, the day a Quinnipiac University poll showed 56 percent of voters opposed the idea. The House later approved the plan on May 4.



The latest Quinnipiac University poll found only 20 percent of American voters are more likely to vote for a member of Congress who supported the American Health Care Act, which repeals and replaces the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.



“Advisory to Republicans who support the replacement for Obamacare: Backing this bill could be very hazardous to your political health,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said. “What was heralded as a cure for a failing plan could have toxic side effects.”



The Congressional Budget Office estimates released this week show the American Health Care Act would leave 23 million more people without health insurance than under current law and would cut the deficit by $119 billion over 10 years.



Among independent voters, only 17 percent would be more likely to support an elected official who backed the plan, while 41 percent are less likely.



However, the poll also found support for repealing parts of Obamacare. Of the 1,404 voters surveyed, 48 percent said they favored repealing parts of Obamacare, while only 19 percent would like to repeal all of Obamacare. It’s a trend that’s been fairly consistent. Quinnipiac has been asking the question since January.



And if rising insurance premiums were a concern, then they won’t be resolved under the Republican legislation, according to voters. Forty-four percent of voters believe their premiums will go up under the American Health Care Act.



The poll has a 3 percent margin of error and was conducted May 17-23.