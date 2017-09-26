On Day 88 Without A Budget Both Parties Talk

by Christine Stuart | Sep 26, 2017 10:34pm Google

Christine Stuart / ctnewsjunkie Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano

HARTFORD, CT — After more than a week of press conferences criticizing the Republican budget proposal that passed both chambers with the help of eight Democratic legislators, leaders will meet again today to see if they can’t reach an agreement on a two-year budget.

Connecticut has been operating under an executive order for the past 88 days.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday that he plans to veto the Republican budget that passed both chambers more than a week ago once it reaches his desk.

He said he’s working on his veto message and put to rest any rumors he would sign it in exchange for future changes.

Pressed on what it means for municipalities, who are waiting for the first third of their Education Cost Sharing payments, Malloy said he believes cities and towns can wait a few more weeks for the money.

Under the revised executive order, 85 communities would lose their ECS funding on Oct. 1 and another 54 communities would see their funding reduced.

However, Malloy pointed out that if they are able to pass a budget, the executive order which dictates how the state will spend the money it has, disappears.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, will make a last ditch effort to get Malloy to sign his budget at a 10:45 a.m. press conference in Hamden.

He reminded his colleagues Tuesday that there is a budget that passed both chambers. He said he knows the governor is “dying to veto” that budget, but there will also be a chance for the legislature to attempt to override it.

However, the likelihood he would be able to get 24 votes in the Senate and 101 in the House is unlikely. The Republican budget passed 21-15 in the Senate and 77-73 in the House.

The Republican budget is expected to reach Malloy’s desk at some point today.

Legislative leaders said they didn’t dive into the issue of funding for municipalities or higher education at their meeting Tuesday.