On Day 88 Without A Budget Both Parties Talk
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: State Budget
HARTFORD, CT — After more than a week of press conferences criticizing the Republican budget proposal that passed both chambers with the help of eight Democratic legislators, leaders will meet again today to see if they can’t reach an agreement on a two-year budget.
Connecticut has been operating under an executive order for the past 88 days.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday that he plans to veto the Republican budget that passed both chambers more than a week ago once it reaches his desk.
He said he’s working on his veto message and put to rest any rumors he would sign it in exchange for future changes.
Pressed on what it means for municipalities, who are waiting for the first third of their Education Cost Sharing payments, Malloy said he believes cities and towns can wait a few more weeks for the money.
Under the revised executive order, 85 communities would lose their ECS funding on Oct. 1 and another 54 communities would see their funding reduced.
However, Malloy pointed out that if they are able to pass a budget, the executive order which dictates how the state will spend the money it has, disappears.
Senate Republican President Len Fasano, R-North Haven, will make a last ditch effort to get Malloy to sign his budget at a 10:45 a.m. press conference in Hamden.
He reminded his colleagues Tuesday that there is a budget that passed both chambers. He said he knows the governor is “dying to veto” that budget, but there will also be a chance for the legislature to attempt to override it.
However, the likelihood he would be able to get 24 votes in the Senate and 101 in the House is unlikely. The Republican budget passed 21-15 in the Senate and 77-73 in the House.
The Republican budget is expected to reach Malloy’s desk at some point today.
Legislative leaders said they didn’t dive into the issue of funding for municipalities or higher education at their meeting Tuesday.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments