OP-ED | New Study Finds Influence of Bogus News Outlets Increasing
by Barth Keck | Sep 15, 2017 5:30am
() Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment
Posted to: Analysis, Consumer Protection, Education, Media Matters, Opinion, Weather
Amid the many stories surrounding Hurricane Irma as it approached the United States last week were these inane and downright preposterous items:
• Approximately five hours before the storm surge turned Miami streets into rivers and knocked out power, Ann Coulter tweeted this: “HURRICANE UPDATE FROM MIAMI: LIGHT RAIN; RESIDENTS AT RISK OF DYING FROM BOREDOM.”
• Daytona Beach resident Ryon Edwards sarcastically posted this suggestion on his Facebook page before Irma hit: “YO SO THIS GOOFY LOOKING WINDY HEADASS NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US, LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST.”
Enough people were inspired to literally gun down the storm that the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office sent out this tweet: “To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects.”
• Several “news websites” predicted “Armageddon-style damage to U.S. states and cities that are not even in the storm’s path,” according to Newsweek. One such forecast, from NewsPunch.com, had Irma “destroying New York City by September 10, citing a forecast issued by the NHC (National Hurricane Center) on September 1.”
Just one problem: “NHC forecasts only cover the next five days, and the path of the storm after it hits Florida [was] not yet clear” when NewsPunch.com posted the forecast nine days before Irma struck.
Aside from demonstrating the complete idiocy of some people in the face of natural danger, these vignettes also underscore a growing man-made danger — namely, the ominous power of an internet-fueled social media to gravely misinform people.
Don’t think it’s a problem? Tell that to Kate Starbird, a University of Washington professor in the Department of Human Centered Design & Engineering.
“Starbird is in the field of ‘crisis informatics,’ or how information flows after a disaster,” writes Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat. “She got into it to see how social media might be used for the public good, such as to aid emergency responders. Instead she’s gone down a dark rabbit hole, one that wends through the back warrens of the web.”
“Starbird argues in a new paper ... that these ‘strange clusters’ of wild conspiracy talk, when mapped, point to an emerging alternative media ecosystem on the web of surprising power and reach.”
Starbird and her research partners analyzed 58 million tweets posted after mass shootings and traced their connections to “alternative media domains,” according to her paper. Among these domains: Infowars, NoDisinfo, VeteransToday, and BeforeItsNews, all of which exhibit a strikingly similar agenda that is “anti-globalist, anti-vaccine, anti-GMO, and anti-climate science.”
Just how far is the reach of these websites?
The internet analytics company Alexa says Infowars is linked in by 28,000 other websites and attracts nearly 250,000 unique daily visitors.
Kate Starbird adds, “Many of these sites aggregate news so the same articles appear across multiple domains. For example, in our data, there were 147 tweets linking to [an article describing the Orlando night club shooting as a U.S. government plot] on the VeteransToday.com domain. One hundred other tweets link to the same article — same text, same author — hosted on different domains.”
People look to conspiracy theories on these websites for reassurance in uncertain times. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh, for instance, played on the uneasy feelings of his listeners by declaring mainstream media warnings about impending Hurricane Irma an insidious plot: “So there is a desire to advance this climate-change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it. You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere. All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced.”
“Figures like Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter earn a fat living by soothing that dissonance,” explains Chris Ladd, author of The Politics of Crazy. “They tell their listeners that their biases are reality. They tell their listeners that science is a scam . . . Thanks to [commentators like Limbaugh and Coulter], millions of Americans are convinced that they can wish away the modern world and all its complexities.”
Not even the internet and social media — gold mines of information and communication — can sort out life’s complications. Indeed, as Kate Starbird discovered, they’re actually making it worse. Meanwhile, people throughout Florida, the Keys, and the Caribbean islands are attempting to recover this week from the very real toll — including 67 deaths and rising as of Wednesday evening — caused by Hurricane Irma.
Barth Keck is an English teacher and assistant football coach who teaches courses in journalism, media literacy, and AP English Language & Composition at Haddam-Killingworth High School. .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
DISCLAIMER: The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.
Post a comment
You must have a facebook account and be logged in to facebook (log in above) to comment.
Before commenting, please read our Comment Policy.
Rules of Conduct for Commenting
We moderate all comments before they are posted on the site and, where possible, on our social network pages. This takes time and therefore you may have to wait. Thank you for your patience.
-Commenters are welcome to express opinions in a civil manner.
-Be nice. Avoid personal attacks or name calling of any kind. Don't comment here to antagonize other people.
-Comments should be directly related to the topic of the story. If you must criticize, your comments should be cogent to the topic of the story and should add something new to the discussion. If it's obvious that you're simply engaging in a pattern of mean-spirited attacks from one story to the next, we will stop approving your comments. If we suspect that you are a paid commenter attempting to further a political agenda, your comments will be deleted.
-We will not publish allegations of criminal, unethical, or other extreme personal wrongdoing based on facts that haven’t been published in articles.
-Keep it clean. Avoid profane, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, or sexually-oriented language or your comments will be deleted. Discriminatory comments of any kind will be deleted.
-Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
-Do not attempt to hijack a comment thread to link with ads for your personal business or invective aimed at a person or a group against whom you have a personal vendetta. We will delete them.
-Do not copy the contents of someone else's work and attempt to publish it here - that is plagiarism. Write your own sentence summing up the other author's point and link back to their original work.
-Be proactive. If we mistakenly approve a comment that is offensive, let us know and include a link to the comment in question.
It takes considerable time to read and approve your comments, and that takes us away from the job of covering the news. If you are spending a lot of time commenting here or simply reading the site on a regular basis, consider supporting our work. As always, thank you for visiting with us!
Comments