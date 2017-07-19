Poll: Malloy Still Third Most Unpopular Governor In The Country

by Christine Stuart | Jul 19, 2017 5:30am Google

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy

HARTFORD, CT — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy remains the third most unpopular governor in the country, according to a new Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Malloy maintained his 29 percent approval rating, which is the same as it was in last year’s poll. The governor, who announced he’s not running for re-election last year, holds the distinction of being the most unpopular Democratic governor in the country. He also chairs the Democratic Governors Association.

The only other Democratic governor to make the top 10 most unpopular list was Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Almost half of voters or 47 percent say they disapprove of Raimondo.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was the most unpopular governor this year followed by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. The two Republicans were in the top two spots in last year’s poll, too.

Roughly 69 percent of voters in the Garden State disapprove of Christie, who recently made national headlines for closing state beaches during a budget impasse while enjoying one of those beaches with his family over the July 4th weekend. Two-thirds of voters in Kansas disapprove of Brownback, who was rebuked by his own party when they overrode his veto rolling back his signature 2012 tax cuts.

The two most popular governors, according to the poll, are Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland. Both are Republicans operating in traditionally blue states. An estimated 71 percent of Massachusetts residents approve of Baker while 68 percent of Maryland residents approve of Hogan.

The poll was based on interviews with more than 195,000 registered voters across the U.S. from April 1 through July 10.