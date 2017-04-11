Poll: Malloy Still Unpopular, But Christie Is Even More Unpopular

by Christine Stuart | Apr 11, 2017 11:59am Google

Ctnewsjunkie file photo Gov. Dannel P. Malloy

Connecticut’s Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy still remains the most unpopular Democratic governor in the country, according to a poll by the Morning Consult , but he improved his image slightly jumping to a 29 percent approval rating.

Last September, a Morning Consult poll found only 26 percent of voters approved of the job he was doing.

According to the latest poll, Malloy has moved up from the number two most unpopular governor to the third most unpopular governor in the country.

A Quinnipiac University poll last June found Malloy’s approval rating was 24 percent—a historic low for a sitting governor in Connecticut.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey claims the top spot this year in the Morning Consult poll as the most unpopular governor. He’s followed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownbeck of Kansas.

Malloy and Christie traded barbs in the early part of Malloy’s administration and Christie has visited Connecticut to campaign for Malloy’s Republican opponent in the last two elections.

The two most popular governors, according to the poll, are Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts and Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland. Both are Republicans operating in traditionally blue states. An estimated 75 percent of Massachusetts residents approve of Baker while 73 percent of Maryland residents approve of Hogan.