Senate Sends Casino Sweetener To Malloy

by | Jun 7, 2017 8:52pm
Posted to: Gaming

ctnewsjunkie file photo

HARTFORD - By a 22-14 vote Wednesday the Senate passed a bill expanding the number of approved off-track betting facilities from 18 to 24.

The House had passed the bill by a 77-72 vote early Wednesday morning.

It now heads to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk.

The bill will also create an entertainment commission and order the Department of Consumer Protection to create a regulatory structure for sports betting in case the federal ban against sports betting is lifted.

It was necessary in order to win enough votes for the tribal casino bill that also passed early Wednesday morning.

