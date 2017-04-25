VOTE! Special Elections In Three Communities Today

by Jack Kramer | Apr 25, 2017 1:30am

( ) Comments | Log in to Facebook to Post a Comment

Posted to: Election 2016, Hartford, Watertown

ctnewsjunkie file photo

Voters in Hartford, Watertown, and parts of Woodbury will go to the polls in a special election Tuesday to fill state House seats vacated by politicians who won seats in the state Senate in February.

Voters in the 7th House District will choose from three candidates.

Hartford Democrats endorsed Rickey Pinckney, a member of the party’s town committee.

He faces three opponents — Working Families Party candidate Joshua Hall, petitioning candidate Kenneth Green, a former Democratic state representative, and write-in candidate Giselle Gigi Jacobs.

The race between Pinckney and Hall is hotly contested and if Hall won he would be only the second Working Families Party member to win a seat in the General Assembly. Sen. Ed Gomes of Bridgeport was the first in 2015.

There is no Republican candidate in that race.

In the 68th House District, which includes Watertown and parts of Woodbury, Republicans nominated Joe Polletta, a member of the Watertown Town Council.

He will face Democrat Louis Esposito, a current member of the Watertown Planning and Zoning Commission and a former town council member.

Polls will be open in both districts Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The House seats were most recently held by Douglas McCrory and Eric Berthel, but both legislators resigned after they were elected to fill vacant seats in the state Senate during special elections that were held in February.

Democrats currently hold a 78-71 advantage in the state House. The Senate is tied 18-18.

Voters can find their polling places and other important election information at myvote.ct.gov. There is no Election Day Registration for special elections.



Anyone encountering problems at the polls can contact either the Secretary of the State’s office at 860-509-6100 or the State Elections Enforcement Commission at 860-256-2940, or by sending an email to elections@ct.gov.

Voters who call or email with issues at the polls can either state their name or report problems anonymously, but all are asked to identify the town and polling place where they are observing the situation and provide as many specific details as possible.



The online elections results system will be in operation. See results at: ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/home