State Employees Return To Work Friday, But Session Is Postponed

by Christine Stuart | Jan 4, 2018 10:35pm Google

Posted to: Weather, Special Session

ctnewsjunkie file photo Legislative leaders hold a press conference last month

HARTFORD, CT — All state employees have been asked to report to work Friday, but state lawmakers will get another day off.

The special legislative session scheduled for Friday has been postponed until 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8 for both the House and the Senate.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Thursday evening that enough progress had been made on the roads for state employees to get to their offices.

But “we urge residents to allow for extra travel time tomorrow to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely,” Malloy said.